Northeast Indiana Now: November 22, 2024

Richard Sanchez starts with Allen County Public Library's new partnership with Vintage Aerial that gives patrons access to an expansive aerial photography database.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith reports on dozens of female leaders sending a letter to Indiana Democratic Party Chair Mike Schmuhl, demanding action on harassment and abuse.

Julia Meek sits down with Old Fort Soap Company founders Hagan Amburgey and Gary Birch to discuss their journey and the mission of their business.