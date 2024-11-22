© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:
Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: November 22, 2024

By Richard Sanchez
Published November 22, 2024 at 12:57 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Richard Sanchez starts with Allen County Public Library's new partnership with Vintage Aerial that gives patrons access to an expansive aerial photography database.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith reports on dozens of female leaders sending a letter to Indiana Democratic Party Chair Mike Schmuhl, demanding action on harassment and abuse.

Julia Meek sits down with Old Fort Soap Company founders Hagan Amburgey and Gary Birch to discuss their journey and the mission of their business.

Tags
Northeast Indiana Now Northeast Indiana Now
Richard Sanchez
Richard is WBOI’s Morning Edition and Northeast Indiana Now host as well as the development coordinator. He joined the team in 2022.
See stories by Richard Sanchez