Richard Sanchez starts off with announcing the death of long-time arts community member Betty Fishman.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Abigail Ruhman reports on advocates raising concern about how the presidential election results may impact Medicaid programs.

Julia Meek speaks to Ruth Fearnow, counselor and therapist in Fort Wayne, about their new book: Therapeutic Mindfulness: A Healing Skill, Not a Coping Skill.