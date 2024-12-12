© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: December 12, 2024

By Richard Sanchez
Published December 12, 2024 at 12:22 PM EST
Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith starts off with the Indiana Supreme Court choosing not to hear an appeal in the case regarding a temporary block of Indiana's near-total abortion ban.

Rebecca Thiele shares the latest on a federal court stopping an Indiana law that gives utilities dibs on interstate power lines.

The US State Department is offering a large reward for information on Indiana native MJ Sharp's 2017 murder in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Reporter Mike Murrell tells us more.

Richard Sanchez
Richard is WBOI’s Morning Edition and Northeast Indiana Now host as well as the development coordinator. He joined the team in 2022.
