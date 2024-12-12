Northeast Indiana Now: December 12, 2024

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith starts off with the Indiana Supreme Court choosing not to hear an appeal in the case regarding a temporary block of Indiana's near-total abortion ban.

Rebecca Thiele shares the latest on a federal court stopping an Indiana law that gives utilities dibs on interstate power lines.

The US State Department is offering a large reward for information on Indiana native MJ Sharp's 2017 murder in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Reporter Mike Murrell tells us more.