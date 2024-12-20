Northeast Indiana Now: December 20, 2024

Richard Sanchez gets us started with the Fort Wayne City Council unanimously voting to accept a grant to shore up half a mile of banks of the Saint Mary's River along Bluffton Road.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Kirsten Adair reports on lawmakers gathering Wednesday to discuss their legislative priorities next year.

Julia Meek sits down with Creager Smith, planner of the Fort Wayne Historic Preservation Commission, and discuss the group's role and its impact on the community.