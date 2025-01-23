© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: January 23, 2025

By Richard Sanchez
Published January 23, 2025 at 12:13 PM EST
Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith reports on Governor Mike Braun ordering the Indiana Department of Health to resume releasing individual terminated pregnancy reports.

A survey shows 7 in 10 Hoosiers served by Feeding Indiana's Hungry say they've skipped meals due to not having enough food, prompting advocates to call for more resources.

Rebecca Thiele tells us more on a state House bill that aims to bolster nuclear power as well as retain coal and gas plants for AI data centers.

Richard Sanchez
Richard is WBOI’s Morning Edition and Northeast Indiana Now host as well as the development coordinator. He joined the team in 2022.
