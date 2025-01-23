Northeast Indiana Now: January 23, 2025

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith reports on Governor Mike Braun ordering the Indiana Department of Health to resume releasing individual terminated pregnancy reports.

A survey shows 7 in 10 Hoosiers served by Feeding Indiana's Hungry say they've skipped meals due to not having enough food, prompting advocates to call for more resources.

Rebecca Thiele tells us more on a state House bill that aims to bolster nuclear power as well as retain coal and gas plants for AI data centers.