© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:
Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: February 5, 2025

By Richard Sanchez
Published February 5, 2025 at 12:44 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Governor Braun sent a message to local leaders who claim his property tax proposal would decimate their budgets: "Prove it". Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith tells us more.

Early, in-person voting days would be cut in half by Indiana Republican-led bill that has made it to the Senate floor.

WBOI's Julia Meek talks to Heather Closson and Christopher Murphy, executive and artistic directors of Fort Wayne Youtheatre, about the organization's 90th season.

Tags
Northeast Indiana Now Northeast Indiana Now
Richard Sanchez
Richard is WBOI’s Morning Edition and Northeast Indiana Now host as well as the development coordinator. He joined the team in 2022.
See stories by Richard Sanchez