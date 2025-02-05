Northeast Indiana Now: February 5, 2025

Governor Braun sent a message to local leaders who claim his property tax proposal would decimate their budgets: "Prove it". Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith tells us more.

Early, in-person voting days would be cut in half by Indiana Republican-led bill that has made it to the Senate floor.

WBOI's Julia Meek talks to Heather Closson and Christopher Murphy, executive and artistic directors of Fort Wayne Youtheatre, about the organization's 90th season.