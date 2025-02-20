Northeast Indiana Now: February 20, 2025
Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker delivered her first State of the City address Wednesday, highlighting the city's successes and laying out her vision for the year ahead. WBOI's Ella Abbott tells us more.
The Indiana House passed a measure to ban transgender women from competing in collegiate sports, splitting party votes both in support and opposition.
Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith reports on House Republicans rejecting every effort by Democrats to adjust the state budget bill.