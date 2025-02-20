© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now: February 20, 2025

By Richard Sanchez
Published February 20, 2025 at 12:14 PM EST
Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker delivered her first State of the City address Wednesday, highlighting the city's successes and laying out her vision for the year ahead. WBOI's Ella Abbott tells us more.

The Indiana House passed a measure to ban transgender women from competing in collegiate sports, splitting party votes both in support and opposition.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith reports on House Republicans rejecting every effort by Democrats to adjust the state budget bill.

Richard Sanchez
Richard is WBOI’s Morning Edition and Northeast Indiana Now host as well as the development coordinator. He joined the team in 2022.
