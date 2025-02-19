© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:

Mayor Tucker looks forward in first State of the City address

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published February 19, 2025 at 4:55 PM EST
Mayor Sharon Tucker addresses the crowd at the Grand Wayne Center on Wednesday.
Ella Abbott
/
WBOI News
Mayor Sharon Tucker addresses the crowd at the Grand Wayne Center on Wednesday.

In her first State of the City address since taking office last April, Mayor Sharon Tucker highlighted ways the city has improved, and ways she intends to keep that momentum going forward.

Focusing on quality of life and business retention, Tucker kicked off her speech with a look at the infrastructure projects currently ongoing, including the recently announced North River Fieldhouse.

“In 2024 alone, we saw 15 projects, 813 new jobs, the retention of nearly 2,800 jobs, investment of $2.5 billion and an average wage of $74 thousand," she said.

Looking ahead, Tucker also announced several new initiatives, including an Opioid Settlement Fund Committee, a connected neighborhoods program and a mental health initiative, which Tucker has been speaking about since she became mayor.

In 2024, Fort Wayne was named the fastest growing city in the Midwest from Census Bureau data, the most affordable city in the country in which to live by U.S. News & World Report and the seventh most affordable vacation destination in the country by Daily Passport.
Tags
Government State of the CityMayor Sharon TuckerThe City of Fort Wayne
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
See stories by Ella Abbott