Mayor Tucker looks forward in first State of the City address

In her first State of the City address since taking office last April, Mayor Sharon Tucker highlighted ways the city has improved, and ways she intends to keep that momentum going forward.

Focusing on quality of life and business retention, Tucker kicked off her speech with a look at the infrastructure projects currently ongoing, including the recently announced North River Fieldhouse.

“In 2024 alone, we saw 15 projects, 813 new jobs, the retention of nearly 2,800 jobs, investment of $2.5 billion and an average wage of $74 thousand," she said.

Looking ahead, Tucker also announced several new initiatives, including an Opioid Settlement Fund Committee, a connected neighborhoods program and a mental health initiative, which Tucker has been speaking about since she became mayor.

In 2024, Fort Wayne was named the fastest growing city in the Midwest from Census Bureau data, the most affordable city in the country in which to live by U.S. News & World Report and the seventh most affordable vacation destination in the country by Daily Passport.