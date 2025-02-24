Northeast Indiana Now: February 24, 2025

Zach Bernard sits in for Richard Sanchez, who is enjoying a well-earned week off.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith shares the latest on the state budget, immigration funding, and a bill barring trans participation in women's sports in his weekly statehouse update.

Governor Mike Braun is enlisting First Lady Maureen Braun to save Dolly Parton's Imagination Library efforts, as its state funding sits on Braun's chopping block.

Kara Hackett from The Local fills us in on some events happening in Northeast Indiana this week.