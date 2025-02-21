Governor tasks First Lady Maureen Braun to keep Dolly Parton Imagination Library alive in Indiana

Gov. Mike Braun is tasking his wife, First Lady Maureen Braun, with keeping Indiana’s Dolly Parton Imagination Library program alive.

The program provides free books every month to children from birth to age 5. The state began providing funding for it to spread statewide in 2023 — $6 million total.

Both Governor Braun’s budget proposal and the version approved by House Republicans this week eliminate that funding, which amounts to about 0.013 percent of the state budget.

Mike Braun said his wife Maureen Braun — a longtime small business owner — will lead an effort to identify other funding sources to keep the program alive. He said that will include working with philanthropic groups.

In a statement, Maureen Braun said she’s confident she and the state’s strong community partners will find a solution.

