Northeast Indiana Now: March 5, 2025
WBOI's Ella Abbott starts us off with the Fort Wayne Community Schools' superintendent and school board encouraging community members to advocate against a property tax relief bill.
Governor Mike Braun signed two executive orders to align the state with a federal ban on transgender women and girls from playing in sports. Indiana Public Broadcasting's Lauren Chapman has more.
Aubrey Wright reports on an Indiana University center that was quietly shut down last month.