Northeast Indiana Now: March 5, 2025

By Richard Sanchez
Published March 5, 2025 at 12:17 PM EST
WBOI's Ella Abbott starts us off with the Fort Wayne Community Schools' superintendent and school board encouraging community members to advocate against a property tax relief bill.

Governor Mike Braun signed two executive orders to align the state with a federal ban on transgender women and girls from playing in sports. Indiana Public Broadcasting's Lauren Chapman has more.

Aubrey Wright reports on an Indiana University center that was quietly shut down last month.

Richard Sanchez
Richard is WBOI’s Morning Edition and Northeast Indiana Now host as well as the development coordinator. He joined the team in 2022.
