Area superintendents to visit Statehouse to address controversial legislation

Fort Wayne Community Schools’ superintendent and board of trustees are encouraging the community to advocate against pending legislation in the Indiana Senate this week.

FWCS superintendent Mark Daniel read a letter to legislators Monday, urging them to change or strike down two bills that, he says, will affect funding for public schools.

SB 1 is a property tax relief bill that restricts the timing of referendums and caps levy growth. Daniel says the bill could result in a loss of $12.5 million in funding for the district over three years.

“Reducing local revenue through property tax cuts only exasperates (sic) these financial pressures. Making it increasingly difficult to maintain quality education and essential services.”

Daniel also criticized SB 518, which will change how public schools share referendum revenue with charter schools. WFYI reported the bill is projected to redirect $124.4 million away from public schools over three years.

Daniel plans to head to the Statehouse for the Ways and Means Committee meeting on Wednesday.

At the last Northwest Allen County Schools board meeting on February 24, Superintendent Wayne Barker also expressed concern over both SB 1 and SB 518.

Barker said NACS growth will exceed the maximum levy growth quotient laid out in SB 1 and called the bill “very concerning.” He said they won’t be able to grow revenue to match the growth of the district.

Barker also acknowledged that while SB 518 won’t have a tremendous impact on NACS immediately – the district doesn’t meet the threshold of students going to a charter school – he believes it’s a stepping stone.

A spokesperson for the district confirmed Barker will also be traveling to Indianapolis for the Ways and Means Committee meeting.