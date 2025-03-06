Northeast Indiana Now: March 6, 2025
Richard Sanchez starts off with the Southwest Allen County School board unanimously hiring a new superintendent with decades of public education experience.
The Indiana legislative session reached its halfway point. Indiana Public Broadcasting's Kirsten Adair tells us more on the education bills passing through both chambers.
Samantha Horton reports on a list of federal properties that the Trump administration proposes to close or sell, which includes three properties in Indiana.