Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: March 6, 2025

By Richard Sanchez
Published March 6, 2025 at 12:06 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Richard Sanchez starts off with the Southwest Allen County School board unanimously hiring a new superintendent with decades of public education experience.

The Indiana legislative session reached its halfway point. Indiana Public Broadcasting's Kirsten Adair tells us more on the education bills passing through both chambers.

Samantha Horton reports on a list of federal properties that the Trump administration proposes to close or sell, which includes three properties in Indiana.

Richard Sanchez
Richard is WBOI’s Morning Edition and Northeast Indiana Now host as well as the development coordinator. He joined the team in 2022.
