Southwest Allen County Schools approves new superintendent contract

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published March 5, 2025 at 5:01 PM EST
The Southwest Allen County School board unanimously hired a new superintendent Tuesday.

Joshua St. John brings 17 years of experience with the district in multiple roles, including math teacher, principal and assistant superintendent. He has 26 years in public education overall. Speaking at the board meeting, he focused on academic excellence and a commitment to student success.

“I’m committed to a simple vision; I want our students to say ‘I love coming to school here,’ I want our staff to say ‘I feel supported and I love working here.’”

St. John received a Ph.D. in educational leadership from Purdue University and also holds a master’s in education administration and a bachelor’s in mathematics teaching.

In June, Superintendent Kent DeKoninck will retire after holding the position for a year. DeKoninck came out of retirement to lead the school district following Park Gindr’s retirement last year. St. John’s tenure will begin July 1.

He will be paid $190,000.
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
