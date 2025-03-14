Northeast Indiana Now: March 14, 2025

Zach Bernard fills in for Richard Sanchez.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Lauren Chapman starts us off with more on the Indiana Democratic Latino Caucus pushing back against a wave of anti-immigrant legislation at the Statehouse.

Timoria Cunningham reports on a new study that sheds light on some of the challenges faced by low-income renters in the state.

Julia Meek chats with the talent behind I Hate Hamlet, premiering at the Arena Dinner Theater Friday evening.