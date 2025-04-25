© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
WBOI is back on all platforms after the power outage, but our transmitter is not yet back to full strength. You might experience some interference over the air.
Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: April 25, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published April 25, 2025 at 3:52 PM EDT
The Indiana legislature passed a budget early Friday morning. Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith explains about what went into it, and what was left out.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Kirsten Adair reports the House approved a bill that gives students a second chance to take the third grade reading exam before being retained.

And recent legislation puts Indiana among less than a dozen states that list school board candidates' party affiliation on the ballot.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
