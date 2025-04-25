Northeast Indiana Now: April 25, 2025
The Indiana legislature passed a budget early Friday morning. Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith explains about what went into it, and what was left out.
Indiana Public Broadcasting's Kirsten Adair reports the House approved a bill that gives students a second chance to take the third grade reading exam before being retained.
And recent legislation puts Indiana among less than a dozen states that list school board candidates' party affiliation on the ballot.