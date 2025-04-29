Northeast Indiana Now: April 29, 2025
Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith kicks off coverage on Indiana's major property tax reform, highlighting key changes that will affect businesses and veterans.
Indiana Public Broadcasting's Kirsten Adair reports on a re-imagined framework lawmakers will use to measure Indiana schools' performance.
Side Effects Public Media's Farrah Anderson investigates the long wait times in Indiana jails for individuals to receive court-ordered mental health evaluations.