© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:
Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: May 30, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published May 30, 2025 at 11:40 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins says change is coming to the VA but insists patient care won't be compromised.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Michael Gallenberger reports the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District Board approved a ten percent fare hike Wednesday for the South Shore rail line.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Zak Cassel shares how one small red card can help immigrants assert their constitutional rights as the Trump administration ramps up immigration enforcement.

Tags
Northeast Indiana Now Northeast Indiana Now
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow