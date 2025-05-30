Northeast Indiana Now: May 30, 2025
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins says change is coming to the VA but insists patient care won't be compromised.
Indiana Public Broadcasting's Michael Gallenberger reports the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District Board approved a ten percent fare hike Wednesday for the South Shore rail line.
Indiana Public Broadcasting's Zak Cassel shares how one small red card can help immigrants assert their constitutional rights as the Trump administration ramps up immigration enforcement.