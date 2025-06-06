Northeast Indiana Now: June 6, 2025
WBOI's Ella Abbott starts us off by highlighting the Language Access Lab's completion of its first community interpreter training program.
Indiana Public Broadcasting's Lauren Chapman reports on the differences between traditional public schools, charter schools, and private schools.
Governor Mike Braun says he's open to a discussion about the future of capital punishment in Indiana, after using the last of its stock of a lethal injection drug last month, without plans to purchase more.