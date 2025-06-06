© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now: June 6, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published June 6, 2025 at 3:44 PM EDT
WBOI's Ella Abbott starts us off by highlighting the Language Access Lab's completion of its first community interpreter training program.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Lauren Chapman reports on the differences between traditional public schools, charter schools, and private schools.

Governor Mike Braun says he's open to a discussion about the future of capital punishment in Indiana, after using the last of its stock of a lethal injection drug last month, without plans to purchase more.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
