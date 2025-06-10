Northeast Indiana Now: June 10, 2025
Indiana Public Broadcasting's Dylan Peers McCoy begins with the details on federal funding cuts to On My Way Pre-K, a preschool program for low-income families.
The northwest Indiana utility NIPSCO is working to repair a seawall near its Michigan City coal plant as activists worry about coal ash polluting Trail Creek and Lake Michigan.
Indiana Public Broadcasting's Lauren Chapman reports on findings of whether schools have to accept students with disabilities and English language learners.