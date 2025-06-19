© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now: June 19, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published June 19, 2025 at 3:53 PM EDT
The City of Fort Wayne is gearing up for a utility rate hike to pay for millions of dollars in sewer, water, and stormwater upgrades.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Abigail Ruhman tells us more about a recent proposal by the U.S. Senate that could require Indiana to roll back eligibility in the Medicaid expansion program.

Rebecca Thiele reports Duke Energy's Cayuga coal plant might not shut down after all after reaching an agreement with a coal trade association on Tuesday.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow