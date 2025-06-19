Northeast Indiana Now: June 19, 2025

The City of Fort Wayne is gearing up for a utility rate hike to pay for millions of dollars in sewer, water, and stormwater upgrades.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Abigail Ruhman tells us more about a recent proposal by the U.S. Senate that could require Indiana to roll back eligibility in the Medicaid expansion program.

Rebecca Thiele reports Duke Energy's Cayuga coal plant might not shut down after all after reaching an agreement with a coal trade association on Tuesday.

