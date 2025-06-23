Northeast Indiana Now: June 23, 2025
The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration wants the federal government to give it the authority to roll back Medicaid eligibility for the state's expansion program.
Advocates for deaf and hard of hearing Hoosiers say budget cuts at the Indiana school for the deaf are becoming a crisis.
Indiana Public Brodcasting's Timoria Cunningham reports workers at Kroger stores across the country, including Central Indiana, are asking for pay raises and more work hours.