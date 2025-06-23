© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: June 23, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published June 23, 2025 at 3:27 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration wants the federal government to give it the authority to roll back Medicaid eligibility for the state's expansion program.

Advocates for deaf and hard of hearing Hoosiers say budget cuts at the Indiana school for the deaf are becoming a crisis.

Indiana Public Brodcasting's Timoria Cunningham reports workers at Kroger stores across the country, including Central Indiana, are asking for pay raises and more work hours.

Tags
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow