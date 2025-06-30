Northeast Indiana Now: June 30, 2025
Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker announces two neighborhoods have been awarded $2 million for improvements through the Connected Neighborhoods Initiatives.
The City of Decatur holds its first Pride event, hosting vendors, food and a family-friendly drag show for area residents, despite receiving negative comments and threats online.
Fort Wayne Community Schools celebrates a new batch of peacemakers, graduating students from all five high schools into the program for nonviolence.