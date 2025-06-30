© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now: June 30, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published June 30, 2025 at 3:20 PM EDT
Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker announces two neighborhoods have been awarded $2 million for improvements through the Connected Neighborhoods Initiatives.

The City of Decatur holds its first Pride event, hosting vendors, food and a family-friendly drag show for area residents, despite receiving negative comments and threats online.

Fort Wayne Community Schools celebrates a new batch of peacemakers, graduating students from all five high schools into the program for nonviolence.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
