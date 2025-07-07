© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: July 7, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published July 7, 2025 at 3:04 PM EDT
WBOI's Rebecca Green reports one teenager was killed, and three other teens were injured in a shooting in downtown Fort Wayne after the fireworks early Saturday morning.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith tells us more about the funeral service faith leaders held Thursday for those they say are "marked for death" by the federal tax and spending cut bill.

Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Mark Daniel says the withholding of federal grant money by the Trump administration threatens crucial programs across the district.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow