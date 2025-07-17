© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now: July 17, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published July 17, 2025 at 2:42 PM EDT
Indiana Public Broadcasting's Timoria Cunningham reports union action in Indiana continues to grow as workers across several industries are voting to unionize their workplaces or negotiate new contracts.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Rachell Fradette tells us Indiana middle school students are stumbling to make progress in reading and writing, after results from I-LEARN were released.

Indiana's National Cancer Institute could lose its designation if the state doesn't invest in cancer research.

