Northeast Indiana Now: July 29, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published July 29, 2025 at 3:16 PM EDT
The Allen County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in gaining information about what they identify as a homicide in the 700 block of Hathaway Road.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Rebecca Thiele reports the Trump administration will let two Indiana chemical plants bypass recent air pollution rules for two years.

Attorney General Todd Rokita announces Indiana will receive more than 16 million dollars from drug company settlements stemming from the opioid crisis.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
