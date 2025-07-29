Northeast Indiana Now: July 29, 2025
The Allen County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in gaining information about what they identify as a homicide in the 700 block of Hathaway Road.
Indiana Public Broadcasting's Rebecca Thiele reports the Trump administration will let two Indiana chemical plants bypass recent air pollution rules for two years.
Attorney General Todd Rokita announces Indiana will receive more than 16 million dollars from drug company settlements stemming from the opioid crisis.