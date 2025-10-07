© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now: October 7, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published October 7, 2025 at 10:30 AM EDT
The City of Fort Wayne is requesting proposals from area nonprofits to operate a Homeless Services Center with comprehensive services to fill gaps in Allen County.

WFIU's George Hale has more on newly unsealed files including an inventory of property seized from a fired Indiana University professor as part of an investigation into federal program funding fraud.

Beau Bayh, a 29-year-old Marine Corps veteran and Harvard-trained lawyer announced Monday that he will run for Indiana Secretary of State as a Democrat.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
