Northeast Indiana Now: October 7, 2025

The City of Fort Wayne is requesting proposals from area nonprofits to operate a Homeless Services Center with comprehensive services to fill gaps in Allen County.

WFIU's George Hale has more on newly unsealed files including an inventory of property seized from a fired Indiana University professor as part of an investigation into federal program funding fraud.

Beau Bayh, a 29-year-old Marine Corps veteran and Harvard-trained lawyer announced Monday that he will run for Indiana Secretary of State as a Democrat.