Northeast Indiana Now: October 14, 2025

Across Indiana, community attitudes toward LGBTQ pride seem to be warming as more communities host events, even as some groups report more harassment, wavering sponsors, and local government trouble compared with years past.

More Hoosiers could have access to faster job placement and industry-recognized credentials under an expanded program from the United Way of Central Indiana.

Indiana tax collections are running $270 million ahead of projections after three months of the fiscal year, according to the latest monthly revenue report.

