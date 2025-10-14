© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now: October 14, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published October 14, 2025 at 10:30 AM EDT
Across Indiana, community attitudes toward LGBTQ pride seem to be warming as more communities host events, even as some groups report more harassment, wavering sponsors, and local government trouble compared with years past.

More Hoosiers could have access to faster job placement and industry-recognized credentials under an expanded program from the United Way of Central Indiana.

Indiana tax collections are running $270 million ahead of projections after three months of the fiscal year, according to the latest monthly revenue report.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
