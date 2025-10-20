Northeast Indiana Now: October 20, 2025

Thousands of residents took to the Allen County Courthouse Green on Saturday to join the second No Kings rally held in the county, protesting many activities of the Trump administration.

Staff of Purdue's independent student newspaper, The Exponent, traveled from West Lafayette to Bloomington, distributing thousands of copies of a special edition paper supporting student journalism.

Officials in Henry County have postponed a vote on rezoning county land for a proposed large data center just outside of Knightstown.