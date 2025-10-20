© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now: October 20, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published October 20, 2025 at 10:32 AM EDT
Thousands of residents took to the Allen County Courthouse Green on Saturday to join the second No Kings rally held in the county, protesting many activities of the Trump administration.

Staff of Purdue's independent student newspaper, The Exponent, traveled from West Lafayette to Bloomington, distributing thousands of copies of a special edition paper supporting student journalism.

Officials in Henry County have postponed a vote on rezoning county land for a proposed large data center just outside of Knightstown.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
