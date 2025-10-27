© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:
Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: October 27, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published October 27, 2025 at 10:44 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

The Allen County Commissioners and County Council hear presentation by Purdue Fort Wayne's Center of Excellence in Systems Engineering on the development of a unified county-wide fire district.

The Indiana NAACP's Environmental Climate Justice Committee hosted a conversation on data centers, during NAACP's statewide conference in Fort Wayne on Friday.

The electric utility that serves Indianapolis is prepared to add a lot of natural gas to serve data centers that move into its territory, backsliding from the greener plan it had three years ago.

Tags
Northeast Indiana Now Northeast Indiana Now
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow