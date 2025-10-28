© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: October 28, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published October 28, 2025 at 11:02 AM EDT
Governor Mike Braun has called for a special legislative session to consider redrawing the boundaries of Indiana's congressional districts.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Rebecca Thiele reports an IU professor has joined a national team of researchers that aims to track what are called "cascading hazards."

About one hundred people gathered outside the Miami Correctional Facility for the first monthly vigil since the federal government began holding detainees at the state prison near Kokomo.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
