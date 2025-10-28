Northeast Indiana Now: October 28, 2025
Governor Mike Braun has called for a special legislative session to consider redrawing the boundaries of Indiana's congressional districts.
Indiana Public Broadcasting's Rebecca Thiele reports an IU professor has joined a national team of researchers that aims to track what are called "cascading hazards."
About one hundred people gathered outside the Miami Correctional Facility for the first monthly vigil since the federal government began holding detainees at the state prison near Kokomo.