Northeast Indiana Now: November 11, 2025
Hoosiers that get their health insurance through the federal healthcare marketplace could see their premiums go up significantly as tax credits under the Affordable Care Act are set to expire this year.
A lecturer in the Indiana University School of Social Work has been removed from teaching one of her classes while the university investigates a complaint by a student against material she presented.
Governor Mike Braun announced partial federal food benefits will be available to Indiana residents starting today.