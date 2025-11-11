© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:
Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: November 11, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published November 11, 2025 at 10:36 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Hoosiers that get their health insurance through the federal healthcare marketplace could see their premiums go up significantly as tax credits under the Affordable Care Act are set to expire this year.

A lecturer in the Indiana University School of Social Work has been removed from teaching one of her classes while the university investigates a complaint by a student against material she presented.

Governor Mike Braun announced partial federal food benefits will be available to Indiana residents starting today.

Tags
Northeast Indiana Now Northeast Indiana Now
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow