Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: November 18, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published November 18, 2025 at 12:04 PM EST
Indiana Youth Institute announces a new effort, FIVE by 50, to ensure every child across the state is connected to at least five supportive adults by the year 2050.

Indiana University's Vice Chancellor for Student Life Lamar Hylton places another fraternity, Tau Epsilon Phi on cease-and-desist for hazing.

Access to affordable childcare remains an ongoing issue in the state, and advocates hope they have more success addressing the problem in this upcoming Indiana legislative session.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
