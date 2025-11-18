Northeast Indiana Now: November 18, 2025

Indiana Youth Institute announces a new effort, FIVE by 50, to ensure every child across the state is connected to at least five supportive adults by the year 2050.

Indiana University's Vice Chancellor for Student Life Lamar Hylton places another fraternity, Tau Epsilon Phi on cease-and-desist for hazing.

Access to affordable childcare remains an ongoing issue in the state, and advocates hope they have more success addressing the problem in this upcoming Indiana legislative session.