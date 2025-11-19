© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now: November 19, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published November 19, 2025 at 10:48 AM EST
Fort Wayne City Council President Russ Jehl is stepping aside, effective immediately.

Several dozen people gathered at the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday, joined by Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith and Secretary of State Diego Morales, to urge lawmakers to pass new congressional maps.

Indiana Senators voted to return for the 2026 legislative session in January, rejecting calls from Governor Mike Braun to meet next month to redraw new congressional maps to favor Republicans.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
