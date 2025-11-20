© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now: November 20, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published November 20, 2025 at 10:37 AM EST
Kansas City-based PB Development, the development affiliate of Price Brothers, won the City of Fort Wayne's North River District project.

About three hundred Hoosier National Guard members will deploy to Washington, D.C. next month to support the D.C. National Guard in a federal public safety campaign.

Winters in Indiana, and across the country, are heating up faster than other seasons, according to data from the independent research and reporting collaboration Climate Central.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
