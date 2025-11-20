Northeast Indiana Now: November 20, 2025
Kansas City-based PB Development, the development affiliate of Price Brothers, won the City of Fort Wayne's North River District project.
About three hundred Hoosier National Guard members will deploy to Washington, D.C. next month to support the D.C. National Guard in a federal public safety campaign.
Winters in Indiana, and across the country, are heating up faster than other seasons, according to data from the independent research and reporting collaboration Climate Central.