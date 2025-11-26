Northeast Indiana Now: November 26, 2025
The City of Fort Wayne announced its emergency winter shelter plan for both unhoused individuals and families which takes effect on December 1.
Indiana House Republicans will return to the statehouse next week early for the 2026 regular session after lawmakers initially rejected Governor Mike Braun's push to redraw the state's legislative maps.
Indiana Public Broadcasting's Rebecca Thiele reports at least two major waste companies that serve Indiana now accept those cups in their recycling.