Northeast Indiana Now: November 26, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published November 26, 2025 at 10:50 AM EST
The City of Fort Wayne announced its emergency winter shelter plan for both unhoused individuals and families which takes effect on December 1.

Indiana House Republicans will return to the statehouse next week early for the 2026 regular session after lawmakers initially rejected Governor Mike Braun's push to redraw the state's legislative maps.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Rebecca Thiele reports at least two major waste companies that serve Indiana now accept those cups in their recycling.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
