Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: December 4, 2025

By Zach Bernard
Published December 4, 2025 at 3:04 PM EST
Brianna Barrow is on a well-deserved vacation, so Zach Bernard is filling in.

Fort Wayne has announced changes to its Riverfront project as a result of new requirements surrounding floodways.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Mike Murrell has more on Governor Mike Braun's new "Family First Workplace" program, aimed at parents of newborns.

Rebecca Thiele reports on a study that indicates tech companies and governments can do more to soften the environmental impacts of AI data centers.

Zach Bernard
Zach joined 89.1 WBOI as a reporter and local host for All Things Considered, and hosted Morning Edition for the past few years. In 2022, he was promoted to Content Director.
