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WBOI Newscast

WBOI Newscast: November 11, 2026

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published November 11, 2026 at 2:49 PM EST

City officials and developers broke ground Tuesday on Victory Gardens, a new housing community on Fort Wayne's southeast side.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita says Governor Mike Braun hasn't done enough to punish teachers who celebrated the murder of right-wing political commentator Charlie Kirk more than a year ago.

Bloomington's new ban on AI superintelligence raised eyebrows for some who question its prudence and feasibility, but its author hopes other cities will follow suit.

WBOI Newscast
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is the Host of Morning Edition and Senior Content Lead at 89.1 WBOI, and the host and producer of Who and What, a weekday news podcast focusing on Northeast Indiana news, culture, and events.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow