Who & What: Daily News Podcast

Who & What: January 30, 2026

By Zach Bernard
Published January 30, 2026 at 11:20 AM EST
Zach Bernard fills in for Brianna Barrow, who is enjoying some time off. She will return next week.

WBOI's Ella Abbott tells us more about the Allen County Public Library digitizing more than two decades of Fort Wayne's only Spanish-language newspaper as part of a long-term archiving project.

WFYI's Caroline Beck reports on a bill that would allow the Indiana National Guard military police to make arrests and conduct searches, when activated by the governor.

Indiana LGBTQ+ advocates gather at the Statehouse for a day of advocacy hosted by ACLU of Indiana and Indiana Youth Group.

Zach Bernard
Zach joined 89.1 WBOI as a reporter and local host for All Things Considered, and hosted Morning Edition for the past few years. In 2022, he was promoted to Content Director.
