Who & What: October 6, 2026

Indiana drivers are flocking to the state’s all-black license plates. Gov. Mike Braun announced Monday that nearly 400-thousand people had purchased the plates since their launch, generating nearly $13 million in revenue.

Estimates from the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration say 58-thousand Hoosiers insured through Healthy

Indiana Plan are not in compliance with federal Medicaid work rules set to take effect next year.

Governor Mike Braun wants Indiana hunters to participate in an annual program to feed hungry Hoosiers.