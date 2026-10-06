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Who & What: Daily News Podcast

Who & What: October 6, 2026

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published October 6, 2026 at 1:09 PM EDT
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Indiana drivers are flocking to the state’s all-black license plates. Gov. Mike Braun announced Monday that nearly 400-thousand people had purchased the plates since their launch, generating nearly $13 million in revenue.

Estimates from the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration say 58-thousand Hoosiers insured through Healthy
Indiana Plan are not in compliance with federal Medicaid work rules set to take effect next year.

Governor Mike Braun wants Indiana hunters to participate in an annual program to feed hungry Hoosiers.

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Who & What: Daily News Podcast Who & What
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is the Host of Morning Edition and Senior Content Lead at 89.1 WBOI, and the host and producer of Who and What, a weekday news podcast focusing on Northeast Indiana news, culture, and events.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow