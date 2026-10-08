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Who & What: Daily News Podcast

Who & What: October 8, 2026

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published October 8, 2026 at 1:44 PM EDT
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Indiana Secretary of State candidates sparred Wednesday over who is best positioned to serve in the role. Election security, office integrity and voter turnout were among the hot topics.

A new statewide initiative looks for answers on how to create quality of place. The initiative, dubbed the Indiana Quality of Place Learning Partnership, brings together designers, policymakers and other stakeholders.

The November election is less than a month away and endorsements are rolling in, including one for the Democratic candidate for Secretary of State.

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Who & What: Daily News Podcast Who & What
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is the Host of Morning Edition and Senior Content Lead at 89.1 WBOI, and the host and producer of Who and What, a weekday news podcast focusing on Northeast Indiana news, culture, and events.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow