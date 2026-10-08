Who & What: October 8, 2026

Indiana Secretary of State candidates sparred Wednesday over who is best positioned to serve in the role. Election security, office integrity and voter turnout were among the hot topics.

A new statewide initiative looks for answers on how to create quality of place. The initiative, dubbed the Indiana Quality of Place Learning Partnership, brings together designers, policymakers and other stakeholders.

The November election is less than a month away and endorsements are rolling in, including one for the Democratic candidate for Secretary of State.

