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Who & What: Daily News Podcast

Who & What: October 12, 2026

By Lauren Caggiano
Published October 12, 2026 at 4:42 PM EDT
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The city of Indianapolis has placed a moratorium on new data centers through 2027 and has created a committee to study them. It will also propose zoning regulations for future data centers in Marion County.

Indiana’s attorney general launches investigations into two groups he believes could be connected to foreign terrorist organizations.

And the Indiana Commission for Higher Education plans to restore performance funding for the state’s seven public higher education institutions.

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Who & What: Daily News Podcast Who & What
Lauren Caggiano
Lauren Caggiano is host of All Things Considered and Operations Coordinator at WBOI.
See stories by Lauren Caggiano