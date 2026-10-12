Lauren CaggianoHost of ‘All Things Considered’ & Operations Coordinator
Lauren Caggiano is host of All Things Considered and Operations Coordinator at WBOI.
Before taking the All Things Considered host chair, she served as a longtime contributor and news editor at Input Fort Wayne, a project of Issue Media Group (IMG). IMG’s publications aim to connect readers to their communities’ most visionary and innovative people, projects, businesses, and organizations – fostering civic capacity, improving understanding of key issues, amplifying underserved voices, and building community attachment during a time of local media decline.
As a fellow with the McGraw Center for Business Journalism in the spring of 2026, she worked on a special reporting project for IMG’s Hub Springfield (Ohio) on how the uncertainty around the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program affected Haitian families in southwest Ohio.
In addition to these experiences, Lauren has written for several local and regional publications, including Whatzup, The Municipal, Northwest Indiana Business Magazine, and Arts Midwest.
Lauren holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and French from the University of Dayton. It was there she first cut her teeth in journalism, on the arts and entertainment desk at Flyer News.
On a personal note, Lauren is the proud daughter of local broadcast legend, Chris “Cage” Caggiano. He worked for WVUD (University of Dayton), WLW, WING, WINE, WKKI, WERK, WERT, and WBYR- the Bear, which he owned until 1990.
-
All NewsSaturday's No Kings event in Fort Wayne is designed to get out the vote, ahead of the midterms. A new survey shows a record number of Hoosiers plan to vote this November. A lawsuit aims to push the Indiana Election Commission to meet and consider campaign contribution questions.
-
Saturday's No Kings event in Fort Wayne is designed to get out the vote, ahead of the midterms. A new survey shows a record number of Hoosiers plan to vote this November.
-
All NewsLawmakers clash over childcare funding. Voters in Northeast Indiana weigh in on inland casino gambling. Gov. Braun says he'll consider new information pertaining to the case of a man on death row.
-
Indiana lawmakers clash over policy discussions around childcare funding. Voters in three Northeast Indiana counties weigh in on whether inland casino gambling should be permitted.
-
All NewsIndiana Farm Bureau wants lawmakers to increase agricultural funding and make property-tax changes. Two ordinances designed to slow the pace of data center development in Fort Wayne failed at City Council Tuesday night.
-
All NewsIndiana Farm Bureau wants lawmakers to increase agricultural funding and make property-tax changes. Two ordinances designed to slow the pace of data center development in Fort Wayne failed at City Council Tuesday night. Nearly 60,000 Hoosiers have applied for assistance since August’s severe storms.
-
All NewsA data center moratorium could be moving forward in Michigan City, but some groups have concerns about the timeline. A former postal worker pleads guilty to stealing checks from Indianapolis residents. A report from Purdue University shows farm fatality deaths are on the decline.
-
All NewsA report from Purdue University shows farm fatality deaths are on the decline. A former postal worker pleads guilty to stealing checks from Indianapolis residents.
-
All NewsThe city of Indianapolis has placed a moratorium on new data centers through 2027 and has created a related committee. Indiana’s attorney general launches investigations into two groups. The Indiana Commission for Higher Education plans to restore performance funding.