Lauren Caggiano is host of All Things Considered and Operations Coordinator at WBOI.

Before taking the All Things Considered host chair, she served as a longtime contributor and news editor at Input Fort Wayne, a project of Issue Media Group (IMG). IMG’s publications aim to connect readers to their communities’ most visionary and innovative people, projects, businesses, and organizations – fostering civic capacity, improving understanding of key issues, amplifying underserved voices, and building community attachment during a time of local media decline.

As a fellow with the McGraw Center for Business Journalism in the spring of 2026, she worked on a special reporting project for IMG’s Hub Springfield (Ohio) on how the uncertainty around the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program affected Haitian families in southwest Ohio.

In addition to these experiences, Lauren has written for several local and regional publications, including Whatzup, The Municipal, Northwest Indiana Business Magazine, and Arts Midwest.

Lauren holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and French from the University of Dayton. It was there she first cut her teeth in journalism, on the arts and entertainment desk at Flyer News.

On a personal note, Lauren is the proud daughter of local broadcast legend, Chris “Cage” Caggiano. He worked for WVUD (University of Dayton), WLW, WING, WINE, WKKI, WERK, WERT, and WBYR- the Bear, which he owned until 1990.