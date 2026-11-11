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Who & What: Daily News Podcast

Who & What: November 11, 2026

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published November 11, 2026 at 2:46 PM EST
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City officials and developers broke ground Tuesday on Victory Gardens, a new housing community on Fort Wayne's southeast side.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita says Governor Mike Braun hasn't done enough to punish teachers who celebrated the murder of right-wing political commentator Charlie Kirk more than a year ago.

Bloomington's new ban on AI superintelligence raised eyebrows for some who question its prudence and feasibility, but its author hopes other cities will follow suit.

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Who & What: Daily News Podcast Who & What
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is the Host of Morning Edition and Senior Content Lead at 89.1 WBOI, and the host and producer of Who and What, a weekday news podcast focusing on Northeast Indiana news, culture, and events.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow