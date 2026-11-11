Who & What: November 11, 2026

City officials and developers broke ground Tuesday on Victory Gardens, a new housing community on Fort Wayne's southeast side.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita says Governor Mike Braun hasn't done enough to punish teachers who celebrated the murder of right-wing political commentator Charlie Kirk more than a year ago.

Bloomington's new ban on AI superintelligence raised eyebrows for some who question its prudence and feasibility, but its author hopes other cities will follow suit.