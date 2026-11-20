The federal government is offering states more time to prepare for Medicaid work requirements, but Indiana passed its own separate work requirement law last year, complicating any possible delay.

Democratic Secretary of State-elect Beau Bayh included his former rival for the job, Lincoln Party candidate Greg Ballard, on his transition team.

The Libertarian Party of Indiana is poised to lose ballot access in Indiana after receiving less than 2% of the vote in the Secretary of State race.