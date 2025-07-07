Fatal downtown Fort Wayne shooting involving juveniles draws condemnation from city leaders

One teenager was killed and three other teens were injured in a shooting in downtown Fort Wayne after the fireworks early Saturday morning.

The shootings were the latest in an outburst of violence that has drawn condemnation from city leaders.

Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker issued a statement Saturday, condemning the violence and urging parents and caregivers to take a more active role in knowing where their children are and what they are doing.

Over the weekend, a 16-year old male was arrested on charges of murder, attempted murder, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Photo provided / Allen County Sheriff's Department Ni'Shawn Jackson

Eighteen-year-old Ni’Shawn Jackson was also arrested, charged with attempted murder and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Multiple firearms were recovered when officers served search warrants at three locations during the investigation.

On Monday, Fort Wayne Police Chief Scott Caudill said that many of the county’s 19 homicides so far this year have involved teens or young adults.

He said police will increase the patrol presence in the downtown district over the summer, as well as collaborate with parents and community organizations for greater supervision of youth.

Two of the four juveniles shot have been released from an area hospital, while a third remains in stable condition.

There were a number of shootings around the country on the Fourth of July, including another one in Indianapolis that left two dead and police officials expressing frustration at the number of teens in the downtown area in the middle of the night.