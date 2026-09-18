Indiana State Police wants help with 2015 LaGrange County cold case

The Indiana State Police want the public’s help in solving a nearly-10-year-old shooting that occurred in LaGrange County.

Rocky Swihart was in his driveway between 9:15 and 10:15 a.m. on August 21, 2015, in Stroh.

A vehicle pulled in and an unidentified man got out. After a conversation with the man, Swihart turned to go back into his house, and the man shot him in the head.

Swihart was seriously injured but survived.

The Indiana State Police Cold Case Team is looking for help identifying the shooter.

Anyone with information can submit cold case tips to the Indiana State Police by calling the Cold Case Hotline at 1‑800‑453‑4756 or emailing ispcoldcase@isp.in.gov. You can also submit a tip to the Lagrange County Sheriff’s Department at (260) 463‑7491.