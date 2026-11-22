On Friday afternoon, the Allen County Coroner's office released information about the death of14-year old Brynlee Jo Stempa.

Investigators attributed her death to brain injury and respiratory failure by hanging. But ruled the death a homicide, attributing it to someone else.

According to the coroner’s release, the teen died in the 8500 block of Fiesta Way on Oct. 1.

Evidence showed that her actions were “directly orchestrated and compelled through severe psychological manipulation and extortion by an outside actor.”

The FWPD declined to comment, citing an ongoing investigation.

In October, ABC News reported the arrest of an 18-year-old man in Hamburg, Germany who was accused of murder, specifically manipulating a girl in Fort Wayne and causing her death.

The manipulation occurred on the social media platform “Discord”.

According to ABC News, prosecutors believe the suspect sought to use the footage to gain status within or to gain entry to the so-called "NMK" (Nefarious Maniac Kult), which they said is modeled on groups linked to the online "COM network" such as "764."

