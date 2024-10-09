WBOI Presents: The Local Live

On Thursday, September 12, The Local hosted a panel discussion at Chapman’s in Electric Works centering on how downtown Fort Wayne can evolve to improve cycling.

WBOI was there to capture the discussion, and we're pleased to present it here.

The panel is hosted by The Local managing editor Kara Hackett. The Local offers readers highlights around Fort Wayne, curated for easy reading and elevated with insider insights and tips for residents. Kara also contributes a weekly segment previewing events happening in our region every Monday for WBOI's Northeast Indiana Now podcast.

The panelists include:



Joe Giant, Community Development Administrator for the City of Fort Wayne on the Urban Trail.

Dane Leitch, Broadway Business Owner of Aaron's Fine Rugs on safe, business-friendly streets and citizen advocacy.

, Broadway Business Owner of Aaron's Fine Rugs on safe, business-friendly streets and citizen advocacy. Kevan Biggs, President and General Manager of The Biggs Group on The Elex at Electric Works.

This conversation first aired on 89.1 WBOI on Sunday, October 6 at noon.