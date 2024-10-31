© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
WBOI is addressing an automation issue that is causing audio files to become clipped as they play on all streams and broadcasts, affecting their quality.
WBOI Halloween Special

Fort Wayne Youtheatre Presents "The Tell-Tale Heart" & "The Masque Of The Red Death"

By Zach Bernard
Published October 31, 2024 at 7:15 PM EDT
Fort Wayne Youtheatre performers during a live showcase of 2024's "Halloween Tales."
For 2024's "Halloween Tales," the Fort Wayne Youtheatre performed adaptations of Edgar Allen Poe's “The Tell-Tale Heart” and “The Masque of the Red Death.”

WBOI presented these performances as part of a holiday special that aired at 7pm on Halloween night.

The audio was recorded and produced out of the University of St. Francis, and provided to us by the Youtheatre and Theatrefolk Publishing. Special thanks to Youtheatre Artistic Director Christopher Murphy for always getting in touch and connecting us with these performances each year.

Act I: "THE TELL-TALE HEART”

Fort Wayne Youtheatre
Performers gather in the studio at University of St. Francis to record this year's Halloween Tales showcase.

Directed by Christopher J. Murphy

CAST
Young: Madeline Jennings
Old: Xavier Beeckman
Shudder 1/Police 1: Eli Perez
Shudder 2/Police 2: Gabby Aldridge
Shudder 3: Naomi Kellams
Shudder 4: K’Tavia Brooks-Williams
Shudder 5: Evie Navarro
Shudder 6: Adrianna Payne

Act II: "THE MASQUE OF THE RED DEATH”
Directed by Leslie Beauchamp

CAST
Prince Prospero: Randall Keeling
Narrator 1: Gwen Updegraff
Narrator 2: Quinn Brehmer
Narrator 3: Em Organ
Narrator 4: Juliana Lowden
Guest 1: Jaiden Fomby
Guest 2: Mikaya Bratton
Guest 3: Melanie Klaus
Guest 4: Kinsley Sample
Spectre: Padraic McCarthy

Disclosure: Fort Wayne Youtheatre is an underwriter of 89.1 WBOI.

