Fort Wayne Youtheatre Presents "The Tell-Tale Heart" & "The Masque Of The Red Death"
For 2024's "Halloween Tales," the Fort Wayne Youtheatre performed adaptations of Edgar Allen Poe's “The Tell-Tale Heart” and “The Masque of the Red Death.”
WBOI presented these performances as part of a holiday special that aired at 7pm on Halloween night.
The audio was recorded and produced out of the University of St. Francis, and provided to us by the Youtheatre and Theatrefolk Publishing. Special thanks to Youtheatre Artistic Director Christopher Murphy for always getting in touch and connecting us with these performances each year.
Act I: "THE TELL-TALE HEART”
Directed by Christopher J. Murphy
CAST
Young: Madeline Jennings
Old: Xavier Beeckman
Shudder 1/Police 1: Eli Perez
Shudder 2/Police 2: Gabby Aldridge
Shudder 3: Naomi Kellams
Shudder 4: K’Tavia Brooks-Williams
Shudder 5: Evie Navarro
Shudder 6: Adrianna Payne
Act II: "THE MASQUE OF THE RED DEATH”
Directed by Leslie Beauchamp
CAST
Prince Prospero: Randall Keeling
Narrator 1: Gwen Updegraff
Narrator 2: Quinn Brehmer
Narrator 3: Em Organ
Narrator 4: Juliana Lowden
Guest 1: Jaiden Fomby
Guest 2: Mikaya Bratton
Guest 3: Melanie Klaus
Guest 4: Kinsley Sample
Spectre: Padraic McCarthy
Disclosure: Fort Wayne Youtheatre is an underwriter of 89.1 WBOI.