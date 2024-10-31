Fort Wayne Youtheatre Presents "The Tell-Tale Heart" & "The Masque Of The Red Death"

For 2024's "Halloween Tales," the Fort Wayne Youtheatre performed adaptations of Edgar Allen Poe's “The Tell-Tale Heart” and “The Masque of the Red Death.”

WBOI presented these performances as part of a holiday special that aired at 7pm on Halloween night.

The audio was recorded and produced out of the University of St. Francis, and provided to us by the Youtheatre and Theatrefolk Publishing. Special thanks to Youtheatre Artistic Director Christopher Murphy for always getting in touch and connecting us with these performances each year.

Act I: "THE TELL-TALE HEART”

Fort Wayne Youtheatre Performers gather in the studio at University of St. Francis to record this year's Halloween Tales showcase.

Directed by Christopher J. Murphy

CAST

Young: Madeline Jennings

Old: Xavier Beeckman

Shudder 1/Police 1: Eli Perez

Shudder 2/Police 2: Gabby Aldridge

Shudder 3: Naomi Kellams

Shudder 4: K’Tavia Brooks-Williams

Shudder 5: Evie Navarro

Shudder 6: Adrianna Payne

Act II: "THE MASQUE OF THE RED DEATH”

Directed by Leslie Beauchamp

CAST

Prince Prospero: Randall Keeling

Narrator 1: Gwen Updegraff

Narrator 2: Quinn Brehmer

Narrator 3: Em Organ

Narrator 4: Juliana Lowden

Guest 1: Jaiden Fomby

Guest 2: Mikaya Bratton

Guest 3: Melanie Klaus

Guest 4: Kinsley Sample

Spectre: Padraic McCarthy

Disclosure: Fort Wayne Youtheatre is an underwriter of 89.1 WBOI.